Lightspeed Closes Over $9B in New Funds Aimed at Backing Category Definers Worldwide

Lightspeed Venture Partners (“Lightspeed”) today announced the closing of more than $9 billion in committed capital across six distinct, highly selective vehicles, including Lightspeed Venture Partners Fund XV-A ($980 million), Lightspeed Venture Partners Fund XV-B ($1.2 billion), Lightspeed Select VI ($1.8 billion), and Lightspeed Opportunity Fund III ($3.3 billion), together with Lightspeed Co-Investment Fund I ($600 million), formed to co-invest alongside Lightspeed-managed vehicles. The firm also closed $1.25 billion in single investor vehicles in 2025.

As a pioneer in AI investing, Lightspeed made its first investment in the space in 2012, a decade prior to much of the industry. Since then, Lightspeed has backed 165 AI-native companies, investing more than $5.5B into the category, with the majority of that capital committed at the Seed, Series A, and Series B stages.

In a time where public offerings have remained scarce, Lightspeed portfolio companies Rubrik, Netskope and Navan completed three of the most significant technology IPOs of 2024 and 2025. Lightspeed was the largest institutional investor in these companies at the time of their public debuts. These outcomes are representative of Lightspeed’s long-standing history of concentrating capital behind market pioneers across enterprise, consumer, health, fintech, frontier technology, and AI-driven innovation from company formation through meaningful scale.

This fundraise represents a deliberate, opportunity-driven structuring that will continue to identify and invest in companies with breakthrough ideas and technology, and also support new growth opportunities across companies, which we have done in the past with such companies as Anthropic, xAI, Databricks, Mistral, Glean, Abridge, SSI, Skild AI and others.

“AI is the most transformative technology shift in a generation and Lightspeed has been investing behind this conviction for years, leading early and inflection growth financings for many of the world’s most important AI companies,” said Ravi Mhatre, Founder and Partner at Lightspeed. “AI has opened up entirely new markets that simply did not exist two years ago. Compounding progress in AI will drive profound shifts in professional services, scientific discovery, autonomy and multiple other markets in 2026. This fundraise allows us to continue backing the founders defining this transformation.”

“This is the strongest and most strategic fundraise in Lightspeed’s history,” said Bejul Somaia, Partner and Leader at Lightspeed. “We’re executing against a future that looks very different from the past, and is informed by first-principles thinking, not an adherence to convention. Investing in the intelligence economy requires a high degree of strategic coordination, not a loosely coordinated collection of individual efforts.”

This fundraise advances Lightspeed’s global technology investment platform with a core focus on investment excellence, proactive portfolio management and exceptional founder support. The Funds are backed by a global, institutional base of Limited Partners, reflecting Lightspeed’s commitment to operating as a global investment firm.

