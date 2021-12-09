Liberal Democrats call for hospitality support amid ‘unprecedented rates’ of Christmas cancellations

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 20: A couple dine inside a mostly empty restaurant on March 20, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country’s bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes must close tonight to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 100 people in the UK. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

The Liberal Democrats have written to the government requesting urgent support for hospitality firms impacted by plan B measures.

Pubs and restaurants in city centres have been concerned about a drop off in trade during what is usually their busiest time of year, following fresh work-from-home guidance.

In a letter to the minister for small business, Paul Scully, Daisy Cooper and Sarah Olney said pubs were experiencing “unprecedented rates of booking cancellations” this Christmas.

Consumer confidence has been hit hard in the wake of the arrival of new Covid variant Omicron while office parties have been cancelled in the wake of new guidance.

“The sector has been dealt another hammer blow with no prospect of support in the pipeline,” the letter stated.

We need an urgent hospitality summit to bring together representatives from hospitality, leisure and the supply chains with hospitality workers and government, to put in place an emergency plan to save our pubs, restaurants, hotels and nightlife from collapse.

Firms have already paid for stock for the Christmas period in the wake of supply chain disruptions, the MPs said. “Much of this can’t be stored for the future, and even the small proportion that can will cause immediate cashflow disruption in already struggling businesses.”

What’s more, venues who will be required to use a Covid passport system, such as nightclubs or other large indoor venues, will “incur extra staffing costs”.

The letter also put forward concerns that hospitality workers may be “left in dire financial straits” if their hours are cut.

Read more Plan B: Central London footfall to plummet with businesses in the lurch

The Liberal Democrats have written to the government requesting urgent support for hospitality firms impacted by plan B measures.

Pubs and restaurants in city centres have been concerned about a drop off in trade during what is usually their busiest time of year, following fresh work-from-home guidance.

In a letter to the minister for small business, Paul Scully, Daisy Cooper and Sarah Olney said pubs were experiencing “unprecedented rates of booking cancellations” this Christmas.

Consumer confidence has been hit hard in the wake of the arrival of new Covid variant Omicron while office parties have been cancelled in the wake of new guidance.

“The sector has been dealt another hammer blow with no prospect of support in the pipeline,” the letter stated.

Read more Square Mile braces for Plan B as businesses say work from home guidance will ‘destroy’ trade

We need an urgent hospitality summit to bring together representatives from hospitality, leisure and the supply chains with hospitality workers and government, to put in place an emergency plan to save our pubs, restaurants, hotels and nightlife from collapse.

Firms have already paid for stock for the Christmas period in the wake of supply chain disruptions, the MPs said. “Much of this can’t be stored for the future, and even the small proportion that can will cause immediate cashflow disruption in already struggling businesses.”

What’s more, venues who will be required to use a Covid passport system, such as nightclubs or other large indoor venues, will “incur extra staffing costs”.

The letter also put forward concerns that hospitality workers may be “left in dire financial straits” if their hours are cut.

The Liberal Democrats have called for an urgent hospitality summit to discuss financial support for the sector.