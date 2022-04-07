Levi’s chief: Globalisation is dead and supply chains should look closer to home

Levi’s boss has said companies should look to produce goods closer to their target market.

Chip Bergh, the president and CEO of Levi Strauss, has said a trend of chasing the “lowest-cost manufacturing base around the world” is coming to an end.

“The name of the game today is supply chain resilience and agility,” Bergh said, in a keynote interview at the World Retail Congress in Rome

“When you are losing sales because a ship is stuck outside a port and can’t unload and you are leaving money on the table because consumers can’t buy your products, that is a big issue.”

“Globalisation is dead,” he added.

During the pandemic, businesses have been hit with product shortages due to factory closures and travel restrictions.