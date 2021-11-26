Letters: The cost of caring

[Re: Boris Johnson brushes looming MP rebellion over social care, Nov 23]

As the debate around social care reform continues, I read with interest the article outlining the new plans which have now been voted in. Amongst all of the debate, there is a risk that the needs of the sector will be overlooked but now is a critical time as the new cap (£86,000 lifetime limit) on an individual’s contribution will throw the true cost of care into the spotlight.

The warning signs have been coming for a number of years, with many care home operators highlighting the fact that the local authority rates are untenable in their own rights and have been dependent upon the ability to charge self funders more (by up to 40 per cent) to make them work.

This has created a system where operators are forced to rely on the cross subsidisation from self-funders who are being provided with exactly the same service.

It’s also meant that, with their limited resources, care homes have had to make tough decisions around who they can and can’t support.

These issues have all been exacerbated by the staffing crisis, which is only set to worsen.

The sector is crying out for a clear plan and direction to create a sustainable care system that is fair for everyone, ensures that vulnerable people can be cared for and offers wages that attract people to the roles.

This is the time to listen to the sector and to work together to develop solutions that will help them before it becomes too difficult to tackle.

Joanne Ellis