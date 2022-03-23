Letters: Ocado can stay strong

Ocado still has strong fundamentals for success. (Photo by Edward Smith/Getty Images)

[Re: Shoppers spend less at Ocado after offices reopen and Covid measures ease, March 17]

Many of the headlines writing off Ocado this week missed the big picture. Far too little attention was paid to a crucial statistic: Ocado’s retail sales in this quarter were 31.7% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Shoppers may be shopping online less than the peak of lockdowns, but long-term, a heightened role for online shopping is here to stay.

The “Ocado just for you” brand tagline comes at a time when personalisation has become an essential ingredient of customer experience. According to Iterable research, a majority of consumers (58%) feel positive about receiving a hyper-personalised online ad.

Ocado has strong fundamentals for success. Few have been able to use automated operations and intelligent data analytics to deliver as seamless and personalised an online experience as the grocery platform. The financial commitment towards expanding these technologies demonstrates Ocado’s belief in the longevity of online retail and delivering a personalised experience for consumers.

Few ecommerce brands have unlocked their full potential to engage with their customers in a meaningful and memorable way, but by leveraging technological innovation they can fuel personalisation via online channels. This is something that should be embraced for those looking to make the most out of the rise of ecommerce.

Elle Nadal