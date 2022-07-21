Ocado shares rise despite revenue hit amid cost of living crisis

(Photo: iStock)

Shares rose in online retailer Ocado this morning, despite falling revenue as it anticipates earnings from its logistics division to offset declining grocery sales.

Group revenue tumbled four per cent to £1.3bn in the six months to 29 May, while revenue from its retail business fell eight per cent to £1.1bn as the cost of living crisis in the UK sees shoppers shrink their shopping baskets.

Bosses at Ocado now expect low single digit growth in its retail division as the impacts of penny pinching customers collides with rising energy and fuel costs.

However, the FTSE retailer has higher hopes for its solutions and logistics businesses, which is forecast to have earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increase by 50 per cent.

Shares lifted 1.2 per cent to 784p per share by mid-morning.

CEO Tim Steiner said: “Following our recent successful financing, we now have a strong financial position and ample liquidity to fund the requirements of our existing and expected customer commitments into the mid-term. No additional Group financing will be needed as the business becomes cash flow positive.

“With these building blocks in place, notwithstanding the near-term challenges for the consumer in the UK, we look forward to the future with confidence.”