Letters: Keep your clubs to yourself

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Love them or hate them, private clubs are part of the City’s culture, August 12]

You describe the Groucho Club as having “more than a dash of progressive ideals and sprinkling almost utopian visions” – champagne anyone?

This is implicitly contrasted with the Garrick Club, which you consider should see the error of its ways and admit women.

Pace, Groucho’s “I wouldn’t want to belong to any club that would have me as a member”.

Perhaps some of us are content that The Garrick remains male only.

Jacqueline Castles

Read more The City must once and for all leave behind its reputation for being just for work

CORRECTION: A note from the editor.

Yesterday’s piece ‘The City must once and for all leave behind a reputation for being just for work’ was, in error, attributed to Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of the City of London Corporation. It was instead authored by Chris Hayward, the policy chairman of the City of London Corporation. It was amended online.