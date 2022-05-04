Let Brits pick value brands over own-branded products to beat cost of living crisis, Cabinet minister suggests

Firms are raising prices at the fastest pace on record to alleviate severe margin pressure stemming from rising bills, according to a recent survey by Lloyds Bank

A Cabinet minister suggested shoppers could choose value brands to help cope with rising food prices.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News that rising fertiliser and feed costs had hit the farming industry, partly as a result of soaring energy prices.

“The better news is that we have a very, very competitive retail market with 10 big supermarkets and the four main ones competing very aggressively, particularly on some of the lower-cost, everyday value items for households, so things like spaghetti and ambient products – there’s a lot of competition to keep those prices down,” he said.

“Where it gets harder is on things like chicken and poultry, and some fresh produce, where those increased feed costs do end up getting passed through the system because these people work on wafer-thin margins and they have to pass that cost through.”

Mr Eustice added: “Generally speaking, what people find is by going for some of the value brands rather than own-branded products – they can actually contain and manage their household budget.

“It will undoubtedly put a pressure on household budgets and, of course, it comes on top of those high gas prices as well.”

Eustice further suggested that Elsie – the 77-year-old whose case was raised with the Prime Minister on Tuesday – should go to her local council for help.

Boris Johnson was challenged in an interview about the case of the pensioner, who rides on buses all day to keep down her bills at home.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News: “What would my advice be to Elsa (sic)?

“Well, my advice would be that, you know, not to stay on a on a bus all day to try and stay warm.

“My advice would be to seek some support from the local authority.”