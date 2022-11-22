Leisure chain introduces ‘extraordinary’ limits at 200 centres amid high energy bills

A major leisure centre chain is introducing limits across 200 of its leisure centres to cope with soaring energy bills.

Greenwich Leisure Limited, known as Better Leisure, announced its “extraordinary winter programme” this week, ahead of colder months with expected eye-watering energy costs.

It made the announcement because its energy bills have tripled since pre-pandemic and were up a quarter of its total costs.

Apologising for any inconvenience, Mark Sesnan, chief executive of the charitable social enterprise said the measures would impact on 200 centres and swimming pools that “we operate on behalf of local authorities across the UK.”

“The winter programme will be temporary and begin in December running through until Easter.”

“The new programme varies for each centre and is designed to minimise disruption for our customers and to avoid changes for schools and swimming lessons. In practice, some centres will open an hour later or close one hour earlier on some days.

“This will enable us to turn off lighting, plant and equipment at the time of maximum energy use, when it is coldest and darkest. This is also when we are least busy.”

He explained the extreme measures saying GLL’s energy costs are now “three times what they were pre pandemic and have increased to 25 per cent of our total costs from 15 per cent, which is unsustainable.

“Heating a public swimming pool complex now costs over £300,000, up from under £100,000.