Legal backlash: Nearly 50 groups slam plans to take back fees for employment tribunal

Nearly 50 organisations including unions, legal networks and rights organisations have slammed the Government’s plan to reinstate fees for the Employment Tribunal.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) published a proposal last month saying that it wanted to reduce the cost for the taxpayer.

It proposed a £55 fee that is payable by the claimant on bringing a case to the Tribunal. It is also considering a £55 fee for filing an appeal to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT), with the same fee being levied for each judgment, decision, direction or order given by the EAT.

Seven years ago the Supreme Court declared that the fees were unlawful.

In a joint statement penned by 48 organisations and campaigners including the TUC, Citizens Advice, Maternity Action, Women’s Budget Group, Liberty, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Fawcett Society, Mother Pukka, the groups call on the government to urgently reconsider this plan.

The statement said the decision will “put yet another hurdle in front of those seeking justice.”

The letter highlighted barriers working people face, such as: lack of awareness of key employment rights and the process for bringing a claim, and “an under-resourced employment tribunal system”.

By re-introducing fees, the group believes it will deter many from lodging worthy claims and gives a green light to bad employers to exploit their workers.

The statement also highlighted that “bad employers” will be given the go-ahead to undercut good ones, as they will be “safe in the knowledge they are less likely to face claims in the employment tribunal”.

“Employment rights are only real if they are enforced. Tribunal fees risk pricing many workers out of workplace justice,” the statement added.

Commenting on the news, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “All working people should be able to enforce their rights. But introducing fees for tribunals puts yet another hurdle in the way of those seeking justice at their most vulnerable moment. The Conservatives have already tried this and failed.”

“Working people shouldn’t be picking up the bill for exploitative employers’ poor behaviour. It’s plain wrong. Ministers must halt their plans without delay,” he added.