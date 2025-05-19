Legal Aid cyber attack: Huge amount of personal data stolen

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) became aware of a cyber-attack on the Legal Aid Agency’s online digital services in late April.

The hackers behind the cyber attack on the Legal Aid Agency downloaded a significant amount of personal data of those who applied for aid, including addresses, dates of birth and national ID.

The Justice Department announced this morning that it discovered on Friday that the attack was more extensive than originally understood, as the hackers had accessed a large amount of information relating to legal aid applicants.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) became aware of a cyber-attack on the Legal Aid Agency’s online digital services in late April. Since then, it has worked with the National Crime Agency and National Cyber Security Centre and informed the Information Commissioner.

The government said it believes a significant amount of personal data of those who applied for legal aid since 2010 has been downloaded.

Commenting on the breach, Jane Harbottle, CEO of the Legal Aid Agency, said: “I understand this news will be shocking and upsetting for people and I am extremely sorry this has happened.”

Cyber attack takes down Legal Aid service

“However, it has become clear that to safeguard the service and its users, we needed to take radical action. That is why we’ve taken the decision to take the online service down,” she added.

Those who may be compromised have been urged to take steps to safeguard themselves, including being on alert for any suspicious activity and being extra vigilant with passwords.

This comes as the retail sector has suffered from cyber breaches, including Marks and Spencer (M&S), which has struggled to get its online store back online. The online store has been down for over three weeks. Other retailers recently attacked include Harrods and the Co-op.

While last week Crypto exchange Coinbase also disclosed it had a significant cyber attack that could cost the company between $180m (£135m) and $400m (£300m).