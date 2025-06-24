Law Society calls on government to launch free AI legal tool

Legal body calls for changes to help narrow the justice gap

A legal association has called on the government to create a free AI tool similar to NHS 111 in order to help people understand legal issues and restore trust in the justice system.

Only one in six (16 per cent) adults believe the justice system treats everyone equally, according to research by the Law Society.

Over the years, access to justice has been impacted by cuts to legal aid, issues with outdated systems, and the closure of courts throughout the country.

“The justice system is an essential public service just like the NHS and education,” said Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales.

The report highlighted that the justice system is not just for criminal matters; the legal route is also used by renters or homeowners, workers or small business owners, or people making a will or seeking a divorce.

The Law Society published its recommendations on how to “narrow the justice gap”, which included implementing a free AI tool that helps people understand their legal issues and signposts them to the help they need.

The legal body, which quoted the NHS’s 111 as a model, estimated that this new government-backed legal tool could save the system around £72m over five years. Since 2013, the NHS’s 111 has saved millions in emergency care costs by diverting non-emergency patients away from A&E and ambulances.

Mend Ombudsman system

The body also sought reforms to the current ombudsman system, as it believes “there are too many ombudsman services, which can create confusion for people trying to access the right service”.

Across the UK, there are 30 ombudsmen covering private and public services and bodies. The Law Society argues that the landscape needs to be reformed and rationalised by amalgamating services, enhancing enforcement and investigation powers, and providing better access for SMEs.

The report stated, “This would reduce burdens on the courts by resolving issues effectively at an earlier stage, before disputes are brought to court, as well as improving people’s experiences of this public service and ensuring decision-makers are held to account when things go wrong”.

The legal body also called on the government to fix legal aid “before all skilled providers completely disappear”.

The government was told to increase legal aid fees in line with inflation while also creating an independent body that regularly reviews them.

This comes as the Treasury set aside £7bn in its Spending Review to “support the justice system,” which will be used to build 14,000 new prison places and to reform the probation system.

“A justice system that works well is a measure of progress and prosperity that affects all of us. Our report puts forward practical solutions to achieve a vision for redefining a fair justice system that works for the common good,” Atkinson added.