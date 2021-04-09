Law firm Irwin Mitchell gears up for London stock market float

Irwin Mitchell is readying itself to float on the London Stock Exchange, in a move the law firm hopes would value it at around £500m.

The firm, which offers legal and wealth management services, is working with investment bankers at Rothschild on plans for a potential IPO that could take place this year, Sky News first revealed.

Read more: Lawyers know best: Is it time law firms left the LLP behind?

Irwin Mitchell would join just a handful of UK listed law firms, including Ince and Knights.

According to Sky News, the £500m valuation would eclipse the few law firms listed in the UK.

Read more: Just 43 tech firms have listed in London in the last 20 years

Irwin Mitchell has offices in England and Scotland, including a London office on Chancery Lane.

An Irwin Mitchell spokesperson said: “We’ve taken no decision to introduce external investment. We remain in a strong position financially with our existing bank facilities offering us sufficient firepower to invest further in the growth and transformation of our business.”