Law firm DWF pushes into Canadian market with latest buyout

(Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Law firm DWF has stepped into the Canadian legal market with a £27.7m deal bringing Vancouver-based Whitelaw Training under its wing.

The deal marks the next step in DWF’s North American strategy and will unlock legal and business potential in Canada.

The London-listed firm will hand over up to £16.9m in shares and cash, and debt repayment of some £10.8m.

Whitelaw Twining is a full-service litigation law firm specialising in insurance, commercial litigation, personal injury and dispute resolution.

DWF said the acquisition is also well suited for its focus on the London insurance market.

Sir Nigel Knowles, group CEO at DWF, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be enhancing our offering in the Canadian legal market. Whitelaw Twining is one of the country’s top legal businesses and represents a high quality opportunity for our clients. It also allows us to expand our claims and adjusting presence in Canada and wider Connected Services and Mindcrest capabilities in North America.

“I look forward to working with our new colleagues. We identified a strong cultural fit with the Whitelaw Twining management team and the values and ways of working within their business.”