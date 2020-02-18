Laura Ashley share price dives again in second day of losses

Shares in struggling high street retailer Laura Ashley tumbled today as the brand’s owners continued to scramble to secure emergency funding to keep the firm trading.



The retailer’s share price is down 13.69 per cent this afternoon, at 1.75p, after plunging more than 40 per cent yesterday.



Read more: Laura Ashley shares sink as £20m lifeline thrown into doubt

In a trading update on Monday, the company revealed that total group sales fell 10.8 per cent from £122.9m to £109.6m in the 26 weeks to the end of December, as it gears up to publish its full interim results on Thursday.



Laura Ashley blamed the revenue drop on “market headwinds and weaker consumer spending during the period, which led to a decline in sales of bigger ticket items”.



However, it said trading was flat in the first seven weeks of the year as it implements a turnaround plan.



Mui Asia, the firm’s Malaysian owner, is in talks with Wells Fargo over access to a £20m loan, after a reduction in stock and customer deposit levels led to a restriction on the amount it can draw down from the working capital facility.



Read more: Laura Ashley owners battle with lenders in race to save high street chain

In a statement on Monday it said: “The Company confirms that Wells Fargo and the Company’s majority shareholder MUI Asia Limited, are discussing arrangements that will allow the Group to utilise sufficient funds from the Wells Fargo facility to meet the Group’s immediate funding requirements and to draw down additional amounts to meet ongoing working capital needs for the Group in the short to medium term.”



In August, the retailer announced it slumped to a loss before tax of £14.3m in the year to 30 June after breaking even in 2018.