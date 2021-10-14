Lateral flow tests to replace PCRs for double jabbed arrivals

Fully vaccinated passengers arriving in England from countries not on the red list can take a lateral flow test rather than a PCR shortly.

The government confirmed on Thursday evening that from October 24 double jabbed fliers and most under-18-year-olds will be able to take the cheaper test.

They must take the test on or before the second day of their arrival into the UK.

Tests can be booked from October 22, through private providers listed on the government website.

Travellers will have to upload a photo of their test to verify results and will be granted a free NHS PCR for any positive results.

NHS Test and Trace tests cannot be used for international travel, the government said. This means those wishing to travel must use rapid tests purchased from a private provider.

The government said it was able to make the change because of the successful vaccination rollout abroad and at home.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “We want to make going abroad easier and cheaper, whether you’re travelling for work or visiting friends and family.”

“Lateral flow tests will be available later this month for those returning from half term holidays.”

The government said it will extend regulations to allow some private tests that are pending validation to remain on the market temporarily.

The move will address any potential shortages.

A single red list has replaced the former traffic light system. The seven countries currently on the red list include Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Ministers said they were also expanding the number of countries with recognised vaccination programmes.

Double jabbed arrivals from 37 new countries, including Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey, will be treated the same as fully vaccinated Brits.