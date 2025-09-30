Lando Norris’ side hustle back in the black

Lando Norris is the founder of Quadrant. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

Quadrant, the entertainment and gaming brand founded by McLaren F1 star Lando Norris, returned to the black before being sold, it has been revealed.

The London-based business has reported a total equity of £152,365 for 2024, new accounts filed with Companies House show.

It comes after it posted negative equity of £405,221 for 2023.

The results come after City AM reported in July that London-based Veloce Media Group had agreed to acquire a majority stake in the company.

The deal saw Norris remain the second-largest shareholder in Quadrant with a stake of more than 20 per cent.

Quadrant was set up by the F1 star in 2020 and closed a seven-figure investment round in January last year.

The raise also saw YouTuberer ‘WillNE’, whose real name is Will Lenney, become a co-owner.

Who owns Lando Norris’ side hustle?

Veloce Media Group was already a shareholder in the company along with Lando Norris’ manager and driving coach, Mary Berryman, through his Add Management company.

The largest single stake in Quadrant was held by Lando Norris and his dad, Adam, through Celero Promotions.

Wakefield-based United Autosports, which is co-owned by McLaren CEO Zak Brown, also owned shares in Lando Norris’ business.

Ruffer’s investment chief, Henry Maxey, Jim Esposito, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ investment bank and Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach were also shareholders.

Veloce Media Group reported £12.8m in annual revenue for the financial year ending June 2024.

Speaking in July Jamie MacLaurin, CEO of Quadrant, added: “Joining forces with the Veloce Media Group marks an exciting new chapter for Quadrant.

“Together, we’re combining two leading forces in motorsport content, talent, and community, and we’re now poised to accelerate our growth and push the boundaries of what we can achieve over the months and years ahead.”

Daniel Bailey, CEO of Veloce Media Group, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Quadrant to the ever-growing Veloce family.

“The business has been a fantastic success story; disrupting the motorsport content and apparel space, whilst growing a loyal and passionate fan base along the way.

“Quadrant’s creativity, originality and flair for compelling content align perfectly with our mission; I’m excited to see it turbo-charged with further Veloce support, facilitating continued and exponential growth.”