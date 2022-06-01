Lamborghini to have e-fuel powered supercars beyond 2030, says boss

Lamborghini want to have at least two supercar models powered by e-fuels beyond 2030.

Lamborghini will have at least two supercars powered by e-fuels in its range beyond 2030, according to chief executive Stephan Winkelmann.

The German executive told Italian newspaper ‘Il Corriere della Sera’ the entire fleet will transition to hybrid between 2023 and 2024 without losing its renowned high performance.

“We want to carry on creating emotions, as we have always done with combustion engines,” Winkelmann said.

Also known as synthetic fuels, e-fuels are being developed alongside biofuels as an alternative to petrol and diesel.

Manufacturers are lobbying for the development of e and biofuels, as they will allow for modified versions of combustion engines to be used, avoiding a complete switch to battery electric vehicles.

According to Winkelmann, legislation on e-fuels remains way behind and it could lead to shortages if legislators don’t pick up the pace.

“We do not yet know if there will be a large enough quantity of this fuel to meet the needs of all manufacturers,” he added.

“We need lawmakers to follow us on this path.”

Lamborghini announced that its first fully electric car will be rolled out in 2030, while rival Ferrari will deploy the first vehicle in 2025.