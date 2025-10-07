Labour’s tobacco bill risks empowering black market, warns shadow minister

Labour’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill could boost criminal gangs, says shadow policing minister . Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The Labour government’s proposed Tobacco and Vapes Bill could hand a significant boost to criminal gangs and fuel the growing black market in illicit goods across the UK, the shadow policing minister has warned.

Matt Vickers MP has told City AM that the legislation, aimed at curbing smoking and youth vaping, fails to address the deep-rooted criminal networks behind the illegal tobacco and vape trade, leaving communities vulnerable and legitimate businesses exposed.

Labour’s proposed Bill would create a generational ban on tobacco sales and implement stricter regulations on vapes to create a smoke-free generation.

Some of the measures include making it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009, banning the sale of disposable vapes, and establishing a new licensing system for tobacco and vape retailers.

Speaking last November, health secretary Wes Streeting stressed that childhood vaping was “growing at an alarming rate”.

The Bill is currently at the committee stage in the House of Lords, having passed in the House of Commons on 26 March 2025 with 366 votes in favour.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is doing little to address this widespread illegality,” Vickers warned.

“They need to get serious about tackling the scourge of the black market so that these brazen criminals are brought to justice, our law-abiding vendors are protected, and the public can feel safe on our streets.”

“Despite the valiant efforts of Trading Standards and others, we know the organised crime groups behind the illicit market are only growing in strength under this weak Labour government,” Vickers stated to City AM.

During the 2023-24 financial year, National Trading Standards (NTS) dealt with £92.2m in consumer detriment, secured 47 criminal convictions, and seized over a million illicit vapes.

Ahead of the Labour Party conference last week, the government announced that local councils may soon gain the power to limit the number of vaping retailers on local high streets through its “Pride in Place” initiative.

Tories ‘trashing their own legacy’

Writing for City AM last week, Andrej Kuttruf stated, “Vaping remains the most effective tool to help smokers quit, so why is Labour trying to restrict access to vape shops?”

Commenting on Vickers’ statement, a Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) source told City AM: “Two years ago, Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a generational ban on smoking was met with applause by the Conservative Party conference.”

“It is a sign of how far the party has fallen that junior shadow ministers now use that same platform to trash his legacy and turn their backs on young people.”

“The bill was passed on the backs of Labour votes before the election, and now a Labour government will implement it to wipe out the single biggest preventable cause of death, disability, and illness.”

“The bill will give authorities stronger enforcement powers including on the spot fines, and enable government to introduce a new licencing scheme for retailers, backed by £30m to tackle the illicit and underage sale of tobacco and vapes,” they added.