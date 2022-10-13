Labour would ban fracking ‘for good’ if Starmer gets into power

Labour Party Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Labour has committed to ban fracking “for good” if it was to get into office, while condemning a plan for a price cap on renewables.

Keir Starmer’s party called of the Prime Minister to call of plans to block renewable energy projects, while calling fracking “expensive, dirty, and dangerous”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine the UK has been looking to shore up its energy supply, with options including drilling for new oil and gas, nuclear and fracking proving to be controversial.

Fracking involves injecting water, sand and chemicals at high pressure into boreholes deep underground to fracture rock and release shale gas.

Former leader Ed Miliband, now shadow climate change and net zero secretary, said Labour would oppose the “dodgy plans” to expand fracking, a practice which “would make no difference to energy prices”.



He also branded the government’s attempt to abandon funding for solar energy “unilateral energy disarmament”.

Renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants could have revenues capped under a new plan, as the government looks to safeguard energy security.



The government lifted a ban on fracking, leading to fury from green groups, while it has committed to continuing the extraction of fossil fuels, leading to almost two weeks of direct protest from environmental groups.

During Labour’s annual conference, the party committed to create a publicly owned clean firm called ‘GB Energy’ in a bid to make Britain an independent power in the industry.