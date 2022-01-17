Labour takes 13-point lead over Tories in latest Westminster polling

Polling from Redfield Wilton put Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour on 43 per cent, with Boris Johnson’s Conservatives on 30 per cent.

Labour has taken a 13-point lead over the Tories in polling out today, which is the party’s largest lead since 2013.

Polling from Redfield Wilton put Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour on 43 per cent, with Boris Johnson’s Conservatives on 30 per cent.

Read more Tory party chair says Johnson will ‘improve’ boozy Downing Street culture

It comes as Johnson is fighting for his political life in the face of the Downing Street parties scandal, which has sent his personal popularity ratings plummeting.

Labour’s lead in the latest poll is 9 per cent larger than Redfield Wilton’s last poll one week ago, which was taken before a leaked email from Johnson’s office revealed details of a lockdown-busting “bring your own booze” bash in Downing Street on 20 May, 2020.

Johnson attended the garden drinks party for 25 minutes.

The Prime Minister all but admitted that the event broke his own Covid rules in a grovelling apology, but continued to insist he thought it was a “work event”.

Starmer yesterday accused Johnson of breaking the law and once again called for him to resign.