Labour backs suspension of MP Liam Byrne from Commons over bullying complaints

Liam Byrne could face two days out of parliament following a probe by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Labour has backed the suspension of one of its MPs from the Commons over bullying complaints, following an investigation by a Parliamentary committee

The panel upheld a complaint against the MP by a former member of his consistency staff in Birmingham Hodge Hill.

It said he abused his position and ostracised staff by stopping contact with them for a number of months.

Mr Byrne “sought to present his actions as a reasonable HR strategy”, the panel said, but: “We disagree. It was bullying.”

Byrne said he apologised and it had been a “valuable lesson for me and one I am determined to learn”.

A Labour Party spokesperson said it “fully supports the recommendations of this independent report, including the proposed sanction.”