Labour backs suspension of MP Liam Byrne from Commons over bullying complaints
Labour has backed the suspension of one of its MPs from the Commons over bullying complaints, following an investigation by a Parliamentary committee
Liam Byrne could face two days out of parliament following a probe by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.
The panel upheld a complaint against the MP by a former member of his consistency staff in Birmingham Hodge Hill.
It said he abused his position and ostracised staff by stopping contact with them for a number of months.
Mr Byrne “sought to present his actions as a reasonable HR strategy”, the panel said, but: “We disagree. It was bullying.”
Byrne said he apologised and it had been a “valuable lesson for me and one I am determined to learn”.
A Labour Party spokesperson said it “fully supports the recommendations of this independent report, including the proposed sanction.”