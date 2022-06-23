KPMG opens virtual office in the metaverse for staff in US and Canada

KPMG has set up an office in the “metaverse” for staff in the US and Canada to facilitate cross-border collaboration.

The Big Four firm yesterday opened its first ever “metaverse collaboration hub,” with a view to letting staff work in an “immersive” virtual world.

KPMG said its new virtual office will facilitate collaboration between its US and Canadian offices in offering its staff a “world without borders.”

Elio Luuongo, chief executive of KPMG Canada said the metaverse hub offers the firm’s staff and clients “a new immersive space to exchange ideas.”

Cliff Justice, the head of KPMG enterprise division in the US, said the metaverse “will reshape the way businesses and consumers engage, transact, socialize and work.”

The plans come as KPMG’s US and Canadian divisions are pushing forwards with a raft of the crypto, Web 3, and metaverse initiatives, with a view to capitalizing on the rise of cryptoassets and NFTs.