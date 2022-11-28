Koya restaurant co-founder Shuko Oda on her favourite eateries, from Kiln to Yashin

The Koya restaurant serves authentic Japanese Udon noodles at their three London eateries. There is one in Soho, one in the City and another in Hackney. Co-founder Shuko Oda shares her favourite places to eat in London when she isn’t at work at the restaurant.

KOYA KO

Koya restaurant and their Ko Udon noodles

It was a peculiar and lovely feeling to be sat at Koya Ko one evening and finally being able to look around the room with an objective view. I found the space to be more Japanese than I ever imagined! We are exploring slightly different approaches to our menu and style of service, and it seems to all be coming together nicely. Along with our monthly changing guest chef udon, we are putting together some low waste dishes, and the whole process has been challenging but extremely exciting.

ST JOHN SMITHFIELD

I recently visited the bar space at St John Smithfield, and was reminded of how much I love St John. There is something easy and relaxed about having a beer and nibbles, eating at your own pace with friends that you longed to chat to, and it’s a real bonus that they do bar food to perfection. I feel nostalgic about St John, but I know I’m not the only one.

KILN

Kiln restaurant in Soho

There are many reasons why I like going to Kiln, from grabbing a seat at the counter to watch the chefs work their clay pots on the flame, to knowing the restaurant’s forward thinking ethos to sustainability and working with local farmers. Though the bottom line is, food at Kiln is very tasty and something I long for if I haven’t been for a while.

40 MALTBY STREET

I always think the way the team behind 40 Maltby Street have put together their food and space is super-stylish – simple yet attractive. Some people have style and some don’t! I see their style in every angle of their restaurant, from the flowers on the counter to the fritters on the plate. Amazingly, it all looks effortless.

YASHIN

I find that some Japanese restaurants put on too much of a show and I’m not one for over-dressed food. Omakase at Yashin is the opposite, with a refined balance of flavour and a touch of amusement. There are hints of the classic throughout the meal, but the play on textures of some of the dishes, and the inventive but pleasant combinations of ingrediients, opened my mind with a surprise.

Visit and book Koya restaurant online

Read more from City A.M. Life&Style