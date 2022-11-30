Klarna’s revenue jumps as it eyes monthly profitability mid 2023

Klarna said revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the year to September were both up 22 per cent, bolstered by UK growth.

GMV for the period rose to $60.2m and revenue was up to $1.4bn in the first nine months of the year, the Swedish payments firm said in a statement.

The news comes after the company said in August that losses at buy-now pay-later giant more than tripled in the first six months of the year as it was hit by soaring employee costs and rising credit losses as it ramped up its expansion in the US.

Klarna, which laid off 10 per cent of its workforce in May, now expects to be profitable on a monthly basis in the second half of 2023.

Bosses indicated earlier this year that they were looking to scale back expansive growth plans and fast track a route to profitability, as investor sentiment shifts away from growth-at-all-costs amid the prospect of a looming global downturn.