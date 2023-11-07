King’s Speech: What are the five key measures announced today?

King Charles III delivers a speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London (Leon Neal/PA Wire)

The government will legislate on self-driving cars, leasehold and rental reform and phase out the sale of vapes and cigarettes to children, the King has announced.

Making his first King’s Speech as monarch in the House of Lords this morning, King Charles outlined the government’s priorities for the next year of legislation.

Despite criminal justice being the heart of the speech, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s focus on technology was also a key element – with self-driving cars and artificial intelligence featuring.

Here are the stand-out measures from the King’s Speech 2023

Oil and gas licensing

As expected, the government sought to draw battle lines with Labour over energy policy.

Annual oil and gas licensing rounds were set out, which will require the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to invite applications for licences every year.

The measure might have been difficult for King Charles to read out, with the monarch a well-known environmentalist and conservationist.

Self-driving cars

The government wants to “support the safe commercial development” of self-driving vehicles, the King confirmed.

Ministers think this could lead to a “transport revolution” and create a UK market worth up to £42bn, with 38,000 skilled jobs by 2025.

The Bill would also set out legal liability and protect users, while addressing issues of misleading marketing, the government has said.

Criminal justice

Crime and punishment is at the heart of this King’s Speech, despite justice secretary Alex Chalk insisting plans for tougher sentences for killers, rapists and grooming gangs are not simply a bid for votes.

The plan will deliver on already-announced proposals for killers convicted of the most horrific murders to expect whole life orders, meaning they will never be released.

And rapists and other serious sexual offenders will not be let out early from prison sentences.

Leasehold and rental reform

Bills to reform leasehold home ownership and the rental sector were both included as expected.

On leasehold, the government says changes are key to addressing “fairness” and will make it cheaper and easier to extend leases, buy freeholds and take over building management.

While renters could benefit from the abolishment of no-fault evictions and the end to a blanket ban on pets — while landlords will get stronger powers to evict anti-social tenants.

Cigarettes and vapes

As promised in his speech at party conference, Sunak wants to legislate to “create a smokefree generation”, King Charles confirmed.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will “crack down on youth vaping”, the government said, including by restricting flavours, while phasing out cigarettes to the younger generation.

Measures also include funding to help people stop smoking, with an extra £5m this year and £15m next year towards national anti-smoking campaigns.