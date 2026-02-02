KiddeFenwal Launches New Line of Gas Ignition Controls for European and APAC Markets

KiddeFenwal, the global leader in the fire suppression and safety controls industry, today introduces its 35-2X Series, a new line of direct spark gas ignition controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in and serving European and Asia-Pacific markets. The series delivers highest quality gas ignition and safety modules supporting 230 VAC applications.

The launch marks the next phase of KiddeFenwal’s global growth in the safety controls space, expanding its reach in Europe, Asia and Australia while building on its established North American presence. The company is offering the 35-2X Series via its trusted Fenwal Controls brand, which has served OEMs with reliable products and expert technical advice since 1935.

“KiddeFenwal continues to bring new critical control solutions to market, meeting the evolving needs of OEMs and their range of customers worldwide,” said Rekha Agrawal, CEO of KiddeFenwal. “From increasing product complexity to rising energy prices, we deeply understand the challenges in this key space and are planning several innovations over the months to come specifically designed to meet such issues head on.”

Inaugural modules in the 35-2X Series include the 35-20 Direct Spark Ignition (DSI) Control without blower; 35-21 DSI Control with inducer blower; and 35-23 DSI Control with intermittent pilot. They are available in configurations specific to applications in HVAC, agriculture, pool heating, commercial cooking and other sectors. All provide high energy spark output for reliable gas ignition, and include enhanced LED readout for diagnostics and status reporting and a programmable dry contact (alarm) output for indicating a lock out condition.

The 35-2X Series is globally certified, meeting the newest CE EN298:2022, AS 4625-2008 and BSI approvals for installations in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asian markets.

About KiddeFenwal

KiddeFenwal is a global leader in industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls. With a legacy spanning more than a century and the agility achieved as a standalone company, KiddeFenwal designs and delivers next-generation technologies that protect lives, livelihoods, critical infrastructure and even priceless museum artifacts. Its trusted brands, including Kidde Fire Systems, Kidde Fire Protection and Fenwal Controls, serve a wide range of sectors, from energy and manufacturing to marine, infrastructure and OEM applications. Headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts, KiddeFenwal has a growing global presence across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.kiddefenwal.com.

