Khan urges government to make mask wearing mandatory on public transport

London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the government to make mask wearing mandatory on public transport, as Covid-19 cases average at around 40,000 a day.

“The situation with Covid-19 in the capital is so finely balanced that it needs all of us to act together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, the things we enjoy and our NHS this winter,” Khan said.

He added that, “The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard, be complacent and underestimate the risk these viruses pose to all of us.”

The government has so far been reluctant in imposing its Plan B string of measures, which includes compulsory face coverings indoors and guidance to work form home.

“I’m urging all eligible Londoners to have the booster vaccine and flu jab as soon as you are offered it, continue to wear a mask where you can and am calling on the government to put simple and effective steps, such as mandatory face coverings on public transport, in place to halt the spread of the virus now,” the mayor said in a statement.

It comes as MPs mull the end of hotel quarantine and wiping remaining countries from the red travel list, according to reports. Ministers could reportedly scrap the red travel list on Thursday, which would only apply to England.

The red list had been drastically cut down earlier this month, ahead of the October half-term, with just seven Latin American countries remaining.