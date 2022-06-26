Khan moves toward running London Tube on 100 per cent renewable electricity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – 2022/06/25: A passenger walks at Euston underground station platform. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan will today begin the London Underground’s transition to being carbon neutral as he opens London Climate Action Week.

The mayor of London will today launch a Power Purchase Agreement, with the first tender spent on ensuring “10 per cent of TfL’s required electricity from renewable energy sources” along with “new build assets”.

Read more Khan lashes Shapps for refusing to meet over TfL funding as latest deal runs out

Khan outlined plans in 2020 to make the Tube run entirely on renewables by 2030 as a part of his plan to make the capital carbon neutral by then.

The London Underground is one of the UK’s largest consumers of electricity and uses enough energy every year to power 12 per cent of London’s homes.

It is understood that none of the electricity currently purchased for the London Underground is bought from providers that guarantee their energy comes from renewables.

“The main cause of the climate emergency is fossil fuels so I’m calling on cities around the world to follow London’s lead and to commit to phasing out their use,” Khan said.

“The cost of inaction to our economies, livelihoods, the environment and the health of Londoners is far greater than the cost of transitioning to net-zero – and we simply don’t have time to waste.”