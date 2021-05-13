Kennington Underground station will switch from being a Zone 2 station from Sunday and become a Zone 1/2 station instead.

As part of the Northern Line extension project, the change in fare zones means that passengers travelling to central London from new stations at Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms will only pay a zone one fare.

Customers who currently travel between Kennington and central London will also see their single pay as you go fare reduced to £2.40 regardless of what time they travel.

The fare zone change also means that those who travel from the station towards Balham, Tooting and Morden will also not pay any extra as a result of the extension.

The extended line is expected to open this autumn, with construction on the new stations approaching completion.

The change of fare zone was a condition of the funding package for the project, which is part of a plan to regenerate that area of the South Bank.

Andy Lord, managing director of London Underground, said: “The Northern Line Extension will open up a whole new area of the capital, bringing the Tube to this part of London for the very first time.

“As more people return to the transport network, changing Kennington to a Zone 1/2 station will benefit local residents, ensuring that they get the best value fare no matter which direction they are travelling in.

“The Northern Line Extension will provide vital sustainable transport links to thousands of residents and businesses in Battersea and the surrounding areas, helping reduce carbon and improving air quality, and we thank local residents in Kennington, Battersea and Nine Elms for their patience throughout the work.”

