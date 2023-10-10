Keir Starmer’s conference speech interrupted by protester who covered him in glitter

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s keynote conference speech was disrupted by a protester.

As Sir Keir began to address the gathering in Liverpool the heckler began shouting “true democracy is citizen led” and threw glitter at Sir Keir, but was swiftly removed.

Sir Keir, who has repeatedly highlighted how he has shifted the party since Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, said “protest or power, this is why we changed our party”.

After removing his jacket he said “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me”, before beginning his speech with glitter on the shoulders of his white shirt.

Sir Keir used his speech to praise the spirit of the British people despite the “Tory project to kick the hope out of this country”.

He set his sights on a “decade of national renewal” under Labour, suggesting he wants at least two terms in power.

In a nod to New Labour, Sir Keir said the country had “13 years of ‘things can only get better’ versus 13 years of ‘things have only got worse’”.

“This is what we have to fight: the Tory project to kick the hope out of this country. Drain the reservoirs of our belief.”

He told activists: “I have to warn you: our way back from this will be hard, but know this: what is broken can be repaired. What is ruined can be rebuilt. Wounds do heal. And ultimately that project – their project – will crash against the spirit of working people in this country. They are the source of my hope.”

He said “the fire of change still burns in Britain” and it “lives on inside Labour”.

Sir Keir Starmer's speech at the Labour Party Conference is interrupted within seconds by a protester who storms the stage and covers him in glitter pic.twitter.com/PSMzAO1amQ — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 10, 2023

Press Association – David Hughes and Sam Blewett

