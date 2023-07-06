Starmer speech interrupted by climate activists calling for ‘green new deal’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference, at the QEII Centre, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023. PA Photo. The conference will be one of the year’s largest meetings of business chiefs and senior political figures following the cancellation of the Confederation of British Industry’s annual gathering. (Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer’s speech on education reform was interrupted by protesters calling for a “green new deal.”

As he was speaking, protesters on the stage interrupted him by demanding that he “reinstate your pledge for £28bn” green prosperity plan.

“Young people want action,” one protester said, “we need a green new deal right now.”

Starmer said: “Will you just let me finish this and then come and talk to you about it.”

Once they were escorted off stage, the Labour leader told the audience: “I think they may have missed the fact that the last mission I launched was on clean power by 2030 which is the single most effective way to get the green future that they and many others want.”

There was an applause as the Labour leader spoke with the pair and later when they were taken off stage.

Climate activists from the Green New Deal Rising group claimed responsibility for the disruption to Sir Keir Starmer’s speech.

According to the group, one of the protesters was student Dieudonne Bila, who said in a statement: “I disrupted Keir Starmer’s speech because I desperately want to see a future government committed to protecting people here and all over the world from the climate crisis.

“We won’t stand by and allow private companies to continue making billions as heating becomes unaffordable, or be silent in the face of extreme heat, flooding and droughts.”

Press Association