Keir Starmer urges public to ‘reach out’ as he acknowledges cost-of-living struggle

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has acknowledged that many are “still struggling with the cost of living” in a Christmas message posted on Wednesday morning.

He said “we should each do our bit” as he urged people to “call around to a neighbour, check in on a friend or a relative who you haven’t heard from for a while.”

“At this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute,” he stated, urging people to “reach out”.

This comes at the end of a turbulent year for the government, with little sign of momentum for its push for economic growth.

On Monday, growth in the UK economy was revised downwards after fresh figures revealed the economy expanded less than initially thought in the second quarter.

As a result, the government is facing a critical warning about the looming “spectre of recession” after economic growth stalled in the second half of 2025, with growth expected to wane in the new year.

In the City, the cost of living is driving most young Londoners to consider leaving the capital due to high costs.

Tribute to workers and volunteers

Starmer also used his message to pay tribute to those serving others during the holidays.

In the video recording released on Christmas Eve, he said: “Just as so many put their feet up, some truly special people will be pulling on their uniforms and heading out to work.

“Our NHS staff, emergency services, and the brave men and women of our armed forces are all playing their part, doing their bit to care for the nation and to keep us safe.

“Many volunteers will be out there as well. Serving food. Reaching out to help those lonely or in need. So on behalf of the whole country, I want to say a big thank you.”

He added: “As a nation, we should raise a glass to you this Christmas.”

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, said in her Christmas message that she would be reflecting on motherhood and her three children over the Christmas period.

Badenoch said she wanted to thank those who had supported her during her first year as party leader. “It’s been the biggest challenge of my life, but it’s also been a wonderful year.”