Kantar snaps up digital consultancy Mavens of London

Market research firm Kantar today said it has acquired digital consultancy Mavens of London as new owner Bain Capital continues to overhaul the business.



Mavens, which was founded in 2009, provides research services for marketers, using data to help marketers optimise their digital search and content strategies.



Kantar said the takeover would bolster its existing analytics practice, which combines customer research with artificial intelligence.



The acquisition marks the first major move by Bain, which acquired a majority stake in Kantar from WPP last year in a deal worth $4bn (£3.2bn).



“On becoming independent, we signalled our intent to accelerate our investment strategy,” said Richard Ingleton, global chief executive of Kantar’s insight division.



“Today’s acquisition of Mavens illustrates that intent and the ambition we have for our business and clients. Our analytics practice is a key growth driver for Kantar, as clients turn to us to help them unlock deeper insights about consumers and how they think, feel and act to fuel growth for their business.”



The acquisition follows the shock firing of Kantar chief executive Eric Salama, who was ousted from the company just months ahead of his planned departure.



Salama, who ran Kantar for 17 years, was relieved of his duties last month after apparent disagreements with the board over long-term planning.



The data firm has already appointed former ITV boss Adam Crozier as chairman and fellow media veteran Ian Griffiths as chief financial officer. It has now launched the search for a new chief executive.