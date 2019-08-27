Jubilee Line suspended after man suffers head injury at Baker Street

The Jubilee Line was part-suspended this afternoon after a man suffered a serious head injury at Baker Street station.

Service were suspended between Finchley Road and Waterloo while emergency services dealt with a casualty on the track, the Jubilee Line Twitter account said.

In an update, it said: “The train involved in the incident has been moved but the emergency services remain on scene.”

The line has now reopened but is operating with severe delays.

British Transport Police said: “BTP officers were called at 2.20pm on 27/08 to Baker Street Underground Station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“A man suffered a serious head injury and is currently being treated by paramedics on the station platform.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

