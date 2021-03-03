JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says bank will not force staff to get Covid-19 vaccine

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, has said the bank will not force its employees to get Covid-19 vaccinations if they want to return to the office. Instead, the company will opt for a “carrots and sticks” approach.

Jamie Dimon, in comments to Bloomberg, said: “We want people to take it, I think it’s a far better thing.

“You certainly can’t make it mandatory until it’s fully accessible, so that question can’t even be answered before June. But I do think we may see some companies do it. I could see an airline doing it or a hotel company doing it.”

Dimon’s comments come as vaccine rollout has continued apace in both the UK and the US, which has so far adminstered a vaccine jab to 15 per cent of its population.

The UK has administered a first dose of a vaccine to 21 million people or almost a third of its population.

The successful vaccine rollout has increased talk about vaccine passports, which would allow entry into bars, hotels and other businesses closed during lockdown.

Israel, which has administered a covid-19 jab to more than half its population, released a vaccine passport last week. The ‘green pass’ allows pass holders to gain access to gyms, hotels, theatres and concerts with restaurants and bars set to be included in the scheme this week.

In the UK, Boris Johnson has announced a government review of Covid vaccination and testing, to be led by Michael Gove and published by the 21st of June. The review will not look only at vaccine passports but also at whether it would be possible to issue a formal certification to prove that someone has completed a recent negative Covid test.

Nicola Sturgeon was also ready to consider vaccination certificates, telling the Scottish Parlaiment that: “I don’t close my mind to this, but I think, like everybody else, we want to think through this carefully.”

