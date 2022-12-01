Joules bought out of insolvency by Next with 19 stores to close

Next has bought fashion retailer Joules out of insolvency, beating other high street names in a bidding war.

The high street chain called in administrators a few weeks ago, with 1,600 jobs hanging in the balance.

Now, stalwart Next has confirmed it has emerged victorious in a battle for the brand.

However, 19 stores are not part of the transaction and will be closed immediately, resulting in 133 job losses.

Next reportedly made an eleventh-hour play for the company in the early hours of Thursday morning, The Guardian’s sources claimed.

The retail giant won against a takeover bid placed by Hobbs and Whistles owner the Foschini Group.

The acquisition comes as Next has been on a high street shopping spree in recent weeks, having bought the Made.com brand shortly after the furniture firm collapsed earlier this autumn.

“The global interest in the Joules brand in the bidding process just goes to show what reach Next may be able to achieve internationally as well as at home,” John Coldham, retail partner at law firm Gowling WLG, noted.

The high street faces a tough winter ahead as consumers are expected to tighten their purse strings after Christmas, in order to battle rising energy and grocery bills.