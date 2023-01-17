Joseph Pinto joins M&G as asset manager adapts to meet evolving client needs

M&G has appointed industry veteran Joseph Pinto as chief of its asset management arm.

The FTSE-100 listed firm said Pinto, who joins from Natixis Investment Managers where he was head of investment solutions across its European, African, Asian and Latin American markets, will take over the reins from outgoing chief Jack Daniels in March.

Pinto has also held senior positions at AXA Investment Managers including global chief operating officer and global head of markets & investment strategy.

He will oversee the firm’s equity, fixed income, multi asset and private and alternative investment strategies after a difficult five years in which it has haemorrhaged customers’ cash.

His appointment also comes amid a period of change for M&G after Andrea Rossi was appointed as chief executive in September.

Rossi said today that Pinto would bring to M&G a “profound understanding of client needs and how they have evolved through changing economic conditions”.

“He has a strong record of delivering on strategic ambitions in investment management, and I am confident his combination of commercial vision and pragmatic leadership will help transform how M&G delivers value to its clients and other stakeholders,” he added.

Pinto will now be tasked with navigating the firm though a turbulent market which has rocked many of London’s big asset managers.

M&G, reported net inflows of £1.2bn last August while its assets slumped from £370bn in June 2021 to £348.9bn in its half year results last year.

Pinto said in a statement today: “I look forward to leading their respected investment teams to drive M&G’s international growth and sustainability agenda, while providing excellent outcomes for clients.”