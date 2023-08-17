Jones Day-backed FinAccelerate applications open to fintech start-ups

Global law firm Jones Day has begun accepting applications for FinAccelerate – an accelerator program for selected fintech start-ups

This is the second year of what has proved to be a highly successful program, and will take place from October 10 to 13 at the Jones Day offices in San Francisco’s Silicon Valley.

“Last year twenty companies (the cohort companies) were selected to participate in the program. A number of the cohort companies benefited substantially from the program in terms of legal support and from building new commercial relationships with investors and other partners,” said Abradat Kamalpour, the partner leading the initiative for Jones Day.

“Once again we seek to bolster innovation and provide a unique opportunity for others looking to innovate and prosper in the fintech market.”

Jay Tambe, Practice Leader for Jones Day’s Financial Markets Practice, added: “FinAccelerate is an award winning program having been selected by The National Law Journal for the publication’s annual list of ‘Legal Technology Trailblazers’ that recognizes legal technologies and innovations, and we look forward to working with this new round of companies.”

Designed to support high-quality fintech businesses, FinAccelerate will involve a cohort of 16 to 18 companies. The program is accepting applications, and selected fintech companies will be awarded a place at the four-day program followed by ongoing engagement. There is no charge to the selected companies.

Program:

Day 1 (October 10): Know-how Sessions: Structured one-hour know-how sessions for the fintech cohort companies covering key areas of: capital markets, regulatory law, IP, corporate structure and funding, data and privacy, employment, tech agreements, and risk management;

Day 2 (October 11): Q&A Sessions: Small group Q&A know-how sessions that the fintech cohort can book with relevant lawyers presenting on topics from Day 1;

Day 3 (October 12): Demo Day: The final day will be a demo day where thought leaders are invited to speak and the fintech cohorts are given an opportunity to present their companies to an audience of invited institutions, VCs, and investors;

Day 4 (October 13): Interconnection Day: Meetings: Connect with and meet up with influencers and other cohort members hosted at Jones Day offices in a relaxed environment;

Ongoing Engagement: Continues with a strong ecosystem of leading advisors, potential investors, and partners.

Companies will be selected based on the strength of their team members and the innovative technology that they are developing. The program has also secured influential global thought leaders and investors as advisors.

Fintech companies interested in applying can do so by clicking here.