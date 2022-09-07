Jones Day to host fintech day in San Francisco

Abradat Kamalpour, partner in Jones Day, and architect of the FinAccelerate program

Global law firm Jones Day has launched FinAccelerate – an accelerator program to help arm selected fintech start-up companies with legal knowledge.

The program has also been designed to connect start-ups with financial institutions, investors, and potential joint venture partners.

The program will take place from October 25 to 27 and will be hosted at Jones Day’s offices in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

“Leading multinational financial institutions and corporate clients are actively seeking innovative fintech companies, and innovative fintech companies are in need of legal know-how and access to funding and institutions to grow their businesses,” said Abradat Kamalpour, a partner in Jones Day’s San Francisco office and architect of FinAccelerate program.

Jay Tambe, Practice Leader for Jones Day’s Financial Markets Practice added: “Empowered by Jones Day, FinAccelerate is a unique opportunity to connect innovative fintech start-ups to investors and institutions, provide fintech companies with an overview of legal issues across disciplines and jurisdictions, and engage all active players in a flourishing ecosystem of innovation.”

FinAccelerate will involve a cohort of 16-18 companies. The program is accepting applications and selected fintech companies will be awarded a place at an initial intense three-day program followed by ongoing engagement. There is no charge to the selected fintech companies, nor do they have to share equity stake in order to participate.

Fintech companies interested in being among the cohort companies can apply here.