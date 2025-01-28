Jollyes: Pets at Home rival to lower 3,000 prices and open new stores

Jollyes has more than 100 stores across the UK.

Pet superstore chain Jollyes has revealed plans to lower thousands of prices and open new stores across the UK.

The retailer, which is a major rival to Pets at Home, has also announced a range of new benefits for its employees in a bid to attract new talent.

The news comes almost a year after a majority stake in Jollyes was acquired by TDR Capital, the private equity backer of Asda, pub group Stonegate and David Lloyd Leisure.

At the time, Jollyes said the deal will allow it to increase the speed its store expansion as it seeks to take on London-listed rival Pets at Home.

Jollyes said it will now lower more than 3,000 prices to levels which had previously only been available to loyalty card holders.

The company said the move covers over two thirds of all the 4,500 ‘core’ items it stocks in a typical store.

Christmas success for Jollyes

Jollyes is expected to filed its accounts for its latest financial year, the 12 months to 31 May, 2024, by the end of February.

But the business has confirmed that it achieved its biggest-ever trading day in its history on 23 December, 2024.

Read more BP reveals boss Auchincloss recovering after procedure as it signals weaker trading

Jollyes said it served more than 42,000 customers and its like-for-like sales increased by six per cent in the four weeks to Christmas Eve.

Total growth for the same four-week period was 13 per cent, which the retailer attributed to it opening 14 new stores in 2024.

Jollyes has also confirmed it will open new stores in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, and Chichester, West Sussex, in March.

They will be followed by new shops in Swansea, Glamorgan, and Chesterfield, Derbyshire. An existing location is also being relocated to a new site in Perth.

Chief executive Joe Wykes said: “We understand how much joy a pet brings to families, but we also know the cost of that commitment is high, especially at a time when household budgets are under pressure from energy bills and mortgage payments.

“That’s why we’re simplifying our prices so customers won’t need to be a member to get the value that pet parents demand.

“Being relentless in lowering prices to deliver on our promise to be the best value pet store in town

is at the heart of our DNA and the promise we make to our customers.

“We’re looking forward to bringing that combination of low prices, service and expertise to even

more communities during 2025.”