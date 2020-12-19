Johnson urges EU to 'see sense' as Brexit trade talks enter 48-hour crunch time

Trade talks between the UK and EU will continue this weekend, marking another critical 48 hours for the negotiations as the end of the transition period looms closer.

The two sides remain stuck on issues that have plagued them for months, including fisheries, so-called level playing field arrangements and state aid.

Read more: Pound falls back from recent high amid Brexit doubts

Yesterday the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there were just “hours” left to seal a Brexit deal.

“It’s the moment of truth,” Barnier told the European Parliament in Brussels yesterday. “There is a chance of getting an agreement but the path to such an agreement is very narrow.”

Johnson said Britain would keep talking but that he would not compromise on taking back control of its laws and its fishing waters, which has become a major point of contention between the two sides.

“Our door is open, we’ll keep talking but I have to say things are looking difficult,” said Johnson. “We hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves – because that’s really where we are.”

Read more: Brexit talks in a ‘serious situation’ ahead of deadline

The transition period ends at 11pm on the evening of 31 December. If a deal is not secured between the two sides by then, the UK will automatically revert to WTO trading rules, meaning tariffs would be applied to goods and services moving between the UK and EU.

The continuation of talks comes after Michael Gove earlier this week said the UK is not prepared to sign a trade deal with the EU unless British fishermen have “sole rights” to fishing waters around the isle.

Speaking at a meeting on the future relationship with the EU, Gove said it is the UK’s “intention” that British fishermen will have exclusive access to fish in waters located six to 12 nautical miles from Britain’s coastline post-Brexit.

Brussels is concerned the UK is trying to have its cake and eat it, wanting preferential access to EU markets but with the advantage of setting its own rules.