Johnson: BBC and Archbishop Welby ‘less vociferous’ in criticism of Putin than Rwanda refugee policy

Boris Johnson is facing ongoing backlash against his net zero agenda. (Photo by Daniel Leal – Pool/Getty Images)

Prime minister Boris Johnson has hit out at the BBC and Archbishop of Canterbury over criticism of his controversial Rwanda refugee policy.

The embattled PM accused the national broadcaster and Anglican leader of being “less vociferous” in their criticism of Vladimir Putin’ war in Russia, than the policy, according to the Telegraph.

This comes after Johnson has come under renewed pressure due to partygate fines and his policy which seeks to resettle ‘tens of thousands’ of Channel migrants in the state of Rwanda.

He told a meeting of Tory politicians, according to the Telegraph, the refugee deal had been “misconstrued”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby had previously said the policy raised “serious ethical questions”. The Archbishop of York also criticised Johnson in his easter sermon, saying he found the proposals “so depressing and distressing”.

On Tuesday, former PM Theresa May led the charge in the Commons, criticising the refugee plan’s “legality, practicality and efficacy”.