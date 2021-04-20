Johnson & Johnson posts $100m in Covid19 vaccine sales as profit beats expectations

More than $100m in sales from its Covid19 vaccine helped pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) beat revenues and profit expectations today.

J&J, which earlier said its Covid vaccine will be available on a not-for-profit basis until the end of the global pandemic, also hiked its dividend from $1.01 to $1.06 per share.

The US rollout of the vaccine is currently being paused in the US over fears it has been linked to blood clottign in very rare cases.

Net profit for the quarter rose nearly seven per cent to $6.2bn, or $2.32 per share.

Sales rose 7.9 per cent to $22.32bn, beating analyst estimates of $21.98bn.

Johnson & Johnson now expects full-year adjusted profit of $9.42 to $9.57 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $9.40 to $9.60 per share, after sales in its pharmaceuticals business helped boost overall profit.

