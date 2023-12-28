Jerry Chau heading for a purple Patch with Quantum

Jerry Chau is hunting his 13th win of the season

THE SUCCESSFUL partnership of trainer Francis Lui and jockey Zac Purton are sure to be a popular choice with local bettors when they resume their winning partnership with Silver Sonic in the Pak Tam Au Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

Everything went right for the former Australian galloper when winning the final leg of the International Jockeys’ Challenge at the Valley, with Purton aboard, earlier this month.

A six-pound penalty is fair considering his clear-cut win, but he faces rival QUANTUM PATCH, who should get a far more economical journey than when chasing home Silver Sonic in that contest, and is now five pounds better off for a one-and-a-half lengths beating.

On that occasion after being heavily supported into favouritism, Quantum Patch with French jockey Mickael Barzalona in the saddle, was always playing catch-up after a slow start.

He was forced to commence such a wide challenge into the home straight, that the French ace could have shaken hands with racegoers in the Beer Garden before delivering a strong, but all too late, challenge.

This time with young Jerry Chau doing the steering, and a low draw in his favour, he is likely to get a dream rails-hugging journey in midfield, which should leave him in the right place at the right time when going for gold in the home straight.

POINTERS

Quantum Patch 2.50pm Happy Valley