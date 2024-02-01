Jeremy Clarkson cuddles tiny pig in new Clarkson’s Farm preview

Jeremy Clarkson and his farmhand Kaleb return for a third season of Clarkson’s Farm in May

Clarkson’s Farm returns this May and the first photos from the new season show Jeremy Clarkson’s softer side.

The former Top Gear presenter is seen cuddling a teeny-tiny pig in promotional photos for the new season, as his farmhand Kaleb Cooper stands beside him.

Returning on 3 May, Clarkson’s Farm will also see the return of all the other lovable characters, including Cotswold local Gerald, and the farm accountant Cheerful Charlie.

Press material suggests a shock for Kaleb though – a new arrival to the farm “puts Kaleb’s nose out of joint”. It’s unclear who the new arrival is.

Still trying to make a profit from the farmland but struggling to make ends meet, Clarkson’s Farm season 3 follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to turn hundreds of acres of unfarmed land – woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat – profitable.

Clarkson’s Farm has been a huge success since it first aired in 2021, with some commentators saying it has given the plight of farming some much-needed publicity. One farmer said the show had done in one season what “30 years of Countryfile” had achieved.

The documentary series shows a new side to Clarkson, who is a fish out of water on the farming landscape. The actual shop featured on the show, Diddly Squat, exists in real life. Fans of the show can visit it and buy produce made on the farm.

Clarkson’s Farm season 3 returns on 3 May.

