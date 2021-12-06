Clarkson expects to beat market expectations with at least £65m profit

The International Chamber of Shipping has set out its net-zero plan, doubling down previous pledges to achieve 50 per cent less emissions by 2050.

Shipping services provider Clarkson expects its full-year results to be ahead of market expectations, with an anticipated underlying profit of at least £65m.

The upgraded guidance follows continued strong trading in the second half of the year.

The company’s performance has reportedly been strong across all divisions – with its financial and broking sectors performing particularly well.

Clarkson provides integrated services and investment banking advice to shipping and offshore markets.

The company has delivered 18 years of consecutive dividend growth.

It was listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

Clarkson’s shares are up 6.65 per cent on Monday morning following the announcement.

It is trading at 3,930p on the FTSE 250 at 0837 GMT.