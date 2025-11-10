Jensen Partners Wins Dual Honors at 2025 Private Equity Wire US Awards—Excellence in Investor Relations & Asset Raising Recruitment and Executive Search

Jensen Partners, the largest executive search and advisory firm dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two awards at the 2025 Private Equity Wire US Awards.

For the seventh consecutive year, Jensen Partners has been named Recruitment Company of the Year: Investor Relations & Asset Raising, and this year, the firm also earned recognition as Executive Search Firm of the Year for the second consecutive year.

These honors underscore Jensen Partners’ continued leadership and excellence in connecting alternative asset managers with top-tier professionals across investor relations, fundraising, distribution, and senior leadership roles.

“It’s great to once again be recognized by Private Equity Wire for our leadership in the industry across investor relations and asset raising, as well as executive search,” said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. “I’m grateful to our partners for their continued trust in the firm, and to my team for consistently delivering the excellence our clients have come to expect across executive search, capital formation, and human capital advisory.”

Since its founding in 2012, Jensen Partners has partnered with premier global alternative asset managers, hedge funds, and private markets firms to help them identify and hire professionals who drive long-term value creation. The firm’s data-driven approach and global network enable clients to gain unparalleled visibility into market dynamics and competitor insights—transforming how human capital strategies are built and executed. Jensen Partners’ proprietary Jensen Insights™ platform provides data-driven insights into market mapping, compensation trends, and team structures—allowing clients to make informed, strategic hiring and organizational decisions.

As Jensen Partners continues to expand its platform globally—including its growing EMEA presence following the 2025 acquisition of Baier Associates (UK)—the firm remains focused on its mission: advising clients to build diverse, high-performing capital formation teams that drive success across the full spectrum of alternatives.

The Private Equity Wire US Awards program recognizes excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers across a range of categories. Winners are determined through an industry-wide voting process that highlights firms delivering outstanding performance, client service, and innovation within the alternative investment community.

About Jensen Partners:

Jensen Partners is the largest executive search and advisory firm exclusively dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space. Founded in 2012, the award-winning firm specializes in placing top-performing investor relations, fundraising and distribution professionals within the alternative asset management industry. A strategic partner to many of the world’s leading private markets and hedge fund firms, Jensen Partners provides clients with comprehensive human capital consulting, market intelligence, competitor compensation analysis and capital formation organizational design insights.

About Jensen Insights™:

Jensen Partners is renowned for its proprietary technology, Jensen Insights™, an established competitor intelligence and organogram mapping platform that visualizes team structures—including titles, LP channel specialization, and geographic coverage—and serves as a key tool for helping clients evaluate and design market-leading distribution strategies that drive AUM growth. The platform offers a highly detailed and accurate view of the talent landscape, tracking movement, compensation, career progression, and fundraising performance across alternatives.

Learn more at https://www.jensen-partners.com/.

