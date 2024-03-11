JD Sports-backed Applied Nutrition hires US boss ahead of London float

JD Sports-backed supplement maker Applied Nutrition has hired a US chief executive ahead of its expected float on the London Stock Exchange.

The Liverpool-headquartered business has appointed Aaron Heidebreicht who has previously worked at the likes of GNC, Nutrabolt and Kaged.

Applied Nutrition set up its North American business in 2022 and contributed to the company’s £28m rest of the world revenue in the year to July 31, 2023.

Reports first emerged in February this year that Applied Nutrition was plotting a float on the London Stock Exchange.

It was later announced that AJ Bell founder Andy Bell had been hired as its chairman.

Applied Nutrition Group CEO Thomas Ryder said: “Aaron is a highly respected leader in the US sports nutrition and beverage market, which makes his decision to join the Applied Nutrition team a huge endorsement of the quality and significant potential of our brands and products.

“The US market represents a huge growth opportunity for Applied Nutrition, and we have made significant strides in capitalising on this compelling market opportunity in a short space of time, with a number of our core ABE products stocked in Walmart and other well-known retailers.

“We expect Aaron’s omnichannel experience to turbocharge our market share and are excited to report on our continued success in the US, which will complement our ongoing growth in 60 countries worldwide.”

Mr Heidebreicht added: “I am thrilled to join the Applied Nutrition team to lead the North American business as we scale up our digital capabilities and grow our brand awareness across the ABE, Body Fuel and AN sub brands.

“Our mission here is to create an atmosphere and environment for everyone to be able to succeed.”

For the year to July 31, 2023, the company’s turnover increased from £35.2m to £61.1m while its pre-tax profits grew from £9.7m to £17.7m.