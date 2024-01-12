Business behind Secret World War II tunnels to float on London market

A business planning to turn secret World War II tunnels under Holborn into a tourist attraction has announced plans to float on the London stock market.

The firm, known as London Tunnels PLC, today made an admission to the exchange, and said it hopes to float as early as this month.

It said it has already successfully raised approximately £10m from investors and aims to admit its ordinary shares at a price of £2.00 per share to the main market.

Chief, Angus Murray, said: “The admission of The London Tunnels to the London Stock Exchange offers both UK and international investors a chance to support, while owning part of, this unique irreplaceable heritage and cultural attraction located in Central London.”

“This unique set of tunnels, owned by a British company, built by the British government, for the defence of Britain, that can further enhance London’s reputation as a leading tourist destination, should be listed in London. As a result, we are pleased to announce our intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.”

Visitors could be allowed to visit the attraction as soon as the first quarter of this year.

The tunnels were built by the British to defend the British during the London Blitz.

The offices of the Special Operations Executive were located in the Tunnels from January 1944 to May 1945; thought to have inspired Ian Fleming’s description of “Q-Branch” in James Bond.